Winter weather impacts local travel

Local travel has been impacted by icy roads and slippery conditions.

Over the last few days, a wintry mix of snow, sleet and ice has blanketed local counties.

“Mason County is still under a category two snow emergency,” said Clay Buser, the emergency management director for Mason County.

According to Buser, there have not been any major traffic accidents due to the weather.

“Prep crews have been working round the clock to keep roads clear,” said Buser. “The side roads are still pretty bad, but as of Wednesday afternoon they are beginning clearing those as well as the county roads, and are also preparing for when snowfall begins this evening.”

Due to another system, the local area may be seeing more snow starting Wednesday evening and continuing overnight and through Thursday, according to Buser.

“We are expecting another one to four inches of snow and an ice glaze, with cold temps and wind chills persisting into Friday,” said Buser.

There have been other things to consider amid the snow and ice, not only slippery road conditions as a result of the weather but also some Mason County residents and businesses experienced minor power outages overnight Tuesday.

“There were some power outages Tuesday over night with the majority of power restored by Wednesday morning,” said Buser.

According to the National Weather Service, on Wednesday, snow is likely after 4 a.m. with an accumulation of 1-2 inches of snow possible. On Thursday, before 3 p.m., rain and snow is expected with another 1-3 inches of accumulation possible. More snow and about 1 inch of snow accumulation is possible before 10 p.m. on Thursday.

Snow Emergencies may be declared at one of the following levels:

Level One — Conditions: Roadways are hazardous with blowing and/or drifting snow, roadways may be icy. Advisory: Cautious driving is advised.

Level Two — Conditions: Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow and roadways may be icy. Advisory: Only motorists whose travel is necessary should be on the roadways. Residents are urged to contact their employer to see if they should report to work.

Level Three — Conditions: All roadways are restricted to emergency personnel use only for travel to work, for delivery of medical supplies, medical treatment and snow removal operations. Advisory: Essential travel only is advised. Violators are subject to prosecution. Residents are strongly urged to contact their employer concerning work schedules.