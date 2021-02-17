Fee exhibit on display at KYGMC

The John G. Fee school exhibit is on display at the KYGMC.

An exhibit offering a look at the John G. Fee Rosenwald School is on display at the Kentucky Gateway Museum Center.

The John G. Fee school was once on the site of what is now the Mason County Detention Center and was a segregated school for black students.

Named for abolitionist, and founder of Berea College, John G. Fee, the school opened in 1930 and many African-American students passed through the halls.

“One of the reasons it was named for John Fee — his grandson was chair of the committee for the Rosenwald fund. The principal, Mr. Humphrey, graduated from Berea, so Fee was close to his heart,” KYGMC Curator Sue Ellen Grannis said.

The site would later become the Maysville Junior High School, before being abandoned in 1983 and purchased by the Mason County Fiscal Court in 1987. The building was demolished in 1993 and plans were made for the Mason County Detention Center.

In the display is a replica of the monument that was designed by Eddie Taylor. The monument features a portrait of Fee and two principals of the school, William Humphrey and O.W. Whyte.

There are also photos of students who attended the school and a reunion book.

Grannis said the exhibit was put out as a part of Black History Month and to coincide with the Prohibition exhibit.

“The prohibition covers 1920-33, so the school fit into the history of that timeline,” she said. “We’ve had Fee exhibits before, but I really thought we should focus on it this year.”

The exhibit is located in the atrium of the museum and will remain on display throughout the month of February.

