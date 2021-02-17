Fee exhibit on display at KYGMC

The CASA of Bracken, Mason and Fleming counties program has a new office location.

CASA is the Court Appointed Special Advocates program. It serves children in the Bracken, Mason and Fleming County areas. The organization is focused on speaking for children who cannot speak for themselves. Volunteers make recommendations to the court to make sure those needs are met.

Rebecca Palmer, executive director of CASA, said the office is now located at 28 West Second Street in downtown Maysville.

Palmer said the new location is a much better fit for CASA as there are several more volunteers and employees than when the organization first moved into previous location in 2000.

According to Palmer, in 2000, the CASA office moved into the district court judge’s office. At that time, there was an executive director and one employee.

“There was a big open area where our volunteer coordinator’s desk was. There was an executive director’s office,” she said. “At that time, there was about one employee. The number of employees has since grown.”

Palmer said the employees needed office space due to the nature of CASA’s work.

“We needed more privacy,” she said. “We also needed a place to train our staff and volunteers.”

According to Palmer, the foster care closet will eventually move to the location as well.

The foster care closet, also known as Our Kids Place, is a clothing closet currently housed at the First Christian Church, where social services can go to pick up clothes for foster children are when they are removed from homes.

She said she is pleased with the new location.

“It’s very nice,” she said. “We’ll eventually move the clothing closet there as well which will help with faster services to our children. Even though we’re still socially distancing, it is nice to see people again.”

Palmer said the last year has been difficult due to COVID-19, but there were only two periods when it impacted visitations.

“There were two times last year that we were asked to do virtual visitations rather than in-person,” she said. “In April and May and again in November. But, between then, volunteer and staff continued to see kids because of the nature of our work.”

According to Palmer, CASA moved into the new location on Jan. 30 and will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony on March 9 at 5:15 p.m. right before the CASA board meeting.