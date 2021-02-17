Where we stand: COVID-19 numbers locally

There are 1,371 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Mason County.

Of those cases, 1,203 are recovered and there have been 35 deaths.

Currently, in Mason County, those receiving vaccinations are in the 1b category, which is first responders, K-12 school personnel and those over the age of 70.

Locally, health officials said they have learned that Walgreens should be receiving 100 doses of vaccine this week.

Walgreens has a centralized scheduling system. The website is here: https://www.walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19?ban=covid_vaccine_landing_schedule.

Flemingsburg will have two locations administering as well, according to information from health care officials. They include Total Care Pharmacy 1, 209 S. Main Cross Street and Total Care Pharmacy 2, 118 Clark Street.

“We are still seeing far too many deaths, but this decreased positivity rate is a really hopeful leading indicator,” said Beshear. “We have come so far in our fight against this virus – now, we need to hang on until we reach the finish line.”

In Bracken County, those in category 1b are also being vaccinated.

According to Bracken County Health Department Director Tony Cox, the county has received 700 doses of the vaccine with 500 of those for first time shots and 200 for the second dose.

“We have given 623 shots,” he said. “The numbers are off a little because we get the doses out of a vial that has 10 shots. Sometimes, we give 11, so we give more than we actually have.”

Cox said the vaccinations are being given out in tiers and the county is currently vaccinating the 70 and older tier.

“We had stopped taking names, because we had several hundred on the list, because we were told we wouldn’t be getting anymore vaccines. That has, obviously changed, so we are taking names again.”

Cox said he hopes the department can move into the next tier within six weeks.

“We will follow whatever tier the state says we should focus on in our community,” he said. “We can move into the next tier, however, without waiting on the state. That is if we’re comfortable with the amount of people who have been vaccinated in the previous tier.”

Cox said if someone in a previous tier is missed, they will be vaccinated before continuing on with the next tier.

Vaccines are being provided in phases. The planned phases are:

— Phase 1a: Long-term care facilities, assisted living facilities, health care personnel

— Phase 1b: First responders, Kentuckians age 70 and over, K-12 school personnel

— Phase 1c: Kentuckians age 60 and older, anyone older than 16 with U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention highest-risk conditions for COVID-19, all essential workers

— Phase 2: Age over 40

— Phase 3: Age over 16

— Phase 4: Children under the age of 16 if the vaccine is approved for this age group (estimated to comprise 18 percent of Kentucky’s population)

The latest numbers for other local counties include:

— Fleming County, 1,032 confirmed cases with 19 active and two hospitalizations. There have been 14 confirmed deaths.

— Lewis County, 1,101 confirmed cases with 30 active and 30 deaths.

— Bracken County, 466 confirmed cases with 20 active, 439 recovered and seven deaths.

— Robertson County, 200 confirmed cases with 180 recovered and 16 deaths.