Eggstravaganza set for March 27

Niccole Harris, 38, of Maysville is hosting an event she is calling The Eggstravaganza on March 27 in Rotary park at 11 a.m.

This is an Easter event and clothing drive where Harris said every child will receive a free Easter basket.

“We’re going to be serving a light lunch of hot dogs, chips and water, we’ll have story time and then two Easter egg hunts. The first one will be for children with special needs and those 5 years old and under. The second hunt will be for children aged 5-12. The whole event is completely free, all items were donated through the Maysville Free in Need Facebook page, we will however be accepting donations of children’s clothing and plastic eggs,” said Harris.

Harris created the Maysville Free in Need Facebook page, which is a free community resource page. Members post items on the page they are giving away or post seeking an item they need which other members try to fill. There is no exchange of funds for donated items, just people helping each other.

”I am so thankful to be a part of a community that comes together to give to people in such dire times of need,” said Harris.

This is the second clothing drive Harris has hosted in the past seven months. The first one was a winter clothes clothing drive done that took place last November. The Eggstravaganza will be for spring clothing.

“The winter clothing drive my mother Kelly and I did last November was such a success that having these events is something I plan to do twice a year every year,” said Harris.

The donations for the winter clothing drive filled up 18 tables.

“There have been so many donations for the spring clothing drive I have rented a storage unit which I plan to keep year round,” said Harris.

There will be clothing for adults and children with most sizes available and a variety of shoes. Everything is on a first-come, first-served basis.

“We are going to kick off The Eggstravaganza at 11 a.m., and be there all day until the last item is gone,” said Harris when asked how long the event is scheduled to go on.

While this event is for families to have fun and get some new clothes Harris said social distancing and mask requirements will be observed.

For those interested in more information or in being a part of the community resource page please visit Maysville Free in Need (and surrounding areas) on Facebook and click join.