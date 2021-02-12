Family loses home in early morning fire

MAY’S LICK — A May’s Lick family recently lost their home and all their belongings in an early morning fire.

Jason Gifford, chief of the May’s Lick Volunteer Fire Department said on Feb. 10 around 12:27 a.m., he received a phone call from an individual on Raymond Road about smoke coming from the furnace.

Gifford said he hung up, called dispatch and a page was sent out to the fire department at 12:28 p.m.

“They said there was smoke coming from the furnace,” he said. “So, it seemed to be a malfunction. They had working smoke detectors in their home, which alerted them.”

According to Gifford, there were four people in the home when the fire started. The home owners are Gene and Bonnie Boulden. They were home with two grandchildren.

“Everyone was able to make it out safe,” he said. “The paramedics were on scene, however, because the female complained of possible smoke inhalation. But, no one was seriously injured.”

Gifford said firefighters were on scene until around 3:30 a.m.

The home, a one-story double-wide, was considered a total loss, according to Gifford.

The May’s Lick VFD was assisted at the scene by the Sardis and Lewisburg VFDs.

Mason County resident Birgit Jackson posted on Facebook that she is collecting items for the family.

According to Jackson’s post, items needed include extra large women’s dresses, skirts and tights. Women’s shirts in size 2x, men’s shirt in size 3x, kids clothes, women’s pants in size 16, shirts in size XL, men’s jogging pants in size large, men’s shoes size 9.

Items can be dropped off to Style and Shine Hair Studio at 541 N. Shawnee Road.

One local business has stepped up to help the family.

The May’s Lick Dinner Bell posted on the company’s Facebook page that the family was in need of assistance.

According to the post, the company donated $500 to the family and provided lunch and dinner for them.

“When tragic strikes I was always taught to step up and help out when you can especially when you’re in a position to help,” the post reads. ”(Feb. 10) at approximately 12 a.m., a very respected family in our May’s Lick community lost everything they owned and worked for due to fire. This is sad. I don’t know this family’s financial situation. All I know is they don’t have a house to go home to and so many memories that they have lost. We are so sorry this happened to y’all and y’all are in on our thoughts and prayers.”