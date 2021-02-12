Several indicted in Fleming County

FLEMINGSBURG — Several people were recently indicted by a Fleming County grand jury.

Jonathan M. Pollitt, 31, was indicted on one count fourth-degree assault and one count second-degree strangulation.

According to the indictment, Pollitt allegedly shoved a victim to the ground and allegedly “impeded the normal breathing or circulation of the blood of (victim) by grasping her neck with his hands.”

Brad Crawford was indicted on one count first-degree strangulation and one count first-degree criminal abuse.

According to the indictment, Crawford allegedly “wantonly impedes the normal breathing of circulation of the blood of another person by applying pressure on the throat or neck of another person.”

Robert Lowell Hamilton, 58, was indicted on one count speeding more than 26 miles over, first-degree wanton endangerment (of a police officer) and one count first-degree fleeing or evading police.

According to the indictment, Hamilton allegedly created a substantial danger to Flemingsburg Police Officer Aaron Workman when he “passed multiple vehicles in a no passing zone nearly causing a collision with Officer Workman’s cruiser.”

Hamilton then allegedly refused direction by Workman to stop the vehicle.

Haley M. Payne, 21, was indicted on one count receiving stolen property more than $10,000 but less than $1 million.

According to the indictment, Payne was allegedly found to be in possession of a 2020 Nissan Altima belonging to EAN Holdings, which she “knew was stolen or should have known that it was stolen.”

Mick Anthony Gauden, 35, was indicted on one count careless driving, one count possession of drug paraphernalia, one count first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, one count operating on a suspended license, one count failure of non-owner to maintain required insurance, one count no seat belt.

Kristi Fay Bertram, 31, was indicted on one count possession of drug paraphernalia, one count first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, one count first-degree possession of a controlled substance, one count giving officer false identifying information and one count tampering with physical evidence.

Ada Lee Stacy, 48, was indicted on one count first-degree possession of drug paraphernalia and one count first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance.

William Everett Souder Jr., 45, was indicted on one count possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, one count fourth-degree assault and one count resisting arrest.