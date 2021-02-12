The CASA of Bracken, Mason and Fleming counties program is currently hosting an online auction to raise funds for the program.

CASA is the Court Appointed Special Advocates program. CASA serves children in the Bracken, Mason and Fleming County areas. The organization is focused on speaking for children who cannot speak for themselves. Volunteers make recommendations to the court to make sure those needs are met.

Rebecca Palmer, CASA executive director, said the event began on Feb. 8 and will continue until 11 p.m. on Feb. 12.

The organization has 70 unique items to be auctioned off, including grills, home decor, wet and dry vacuum and many more items.

“We have a little bit of everything,” Palmer said.

Palmer said the auction is a necessary fundraiser this year due to other fundraising activities being canceled.

“We usually try to do one big event and two to three small events over a year’s time,” she said. “This year, we couldn’t do that. We did a big event last February and the only thing we’ve been able to do since was a Walmart gift card raffle.”

One of those big events that was canceled this year was the Dancing with CASA.

“We rely heavily on donations and fundraising, which is why we’ve replaced it with the auction this year, which is Mardi Gras themed” she said. “We also apply for grants throughout the year.”

Palmer went on to explain for anybody interested that there will also be a special guest speaker on video featured on the CASA Facebook page.

Anyone interested in bidding on an item can clink the link provided on the CASA Facebook page. Tax deductible donations can also be sent to PO Box 631, Maysville, KY 41056.

For more information on the organization, visit www.casaforbrackenflemingmason.org or its Facebook page.