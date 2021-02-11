Pollitt indicted for attempted murder

Christy Howell-Hoots [email protected]
FLEMINGSBURG — A former Maysville Police Officer who allegedly shot at Fleming County Sheriff’s Deputies in November has been indicted.

Jesse Pollitt, 28, was indicted on two counts of criminal attempt to wit: murder, one count first-degree wanton endangerment, one count third-degree terroristic threatening and one count resisting arrest.

According to Kentucky State Police Trooper Scott Ferrell, on Sunday, Nov. 29, Kentucky State Police received a call to provide assistance with a domestic dispute in Fleming County. Upon arrival, officers discovered that prior to KSP arriving on scene, a Fleming County Sheriff’s Deputy had made contact with Jesse Pollitt, 28, of Flemingsburg.

Pollitt allegedly fired shots at the deputy, and others in the area, according to Ferrell.

The name of the deputy has not been released. No one involved was injured, according to Ferrell.

Pollitt was initially charged with attempted murder of a police officer, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence), eight counts of third-degree terroristic threatening, eight counts of first-degree wanton endangerment and resisting arrest.

He waived a pre-trial hearing, which automatically sent the case to be heard by a Fleming County grand jury, according to the Fleming County Circuit Clerk’s Office.

Ferrell said Pollitt was arrested by troopers with the Kentucky State Police and lodged in the Mason County Detention Center, where he remains.

A $50,000 bond has been set, according to the Fleming County Circuit Clerks Office.

