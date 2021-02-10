Police chief discusses body cameras at Rotary

Maysville Police Chief Jared Muse discussed the usage of body cameras during the Maysville Rotary Club meeting on Tuesday.

Muse began by telling Rotary members that body cameras have been a project by the MPD since before former chief, Ron Rice, retired.

“This was something he wanted to do,” Muse said. “He did have a couple of questions about the public information side of it and the icloud use. Those questions were eventually answered, but he was retiring by that point. When I took over as chief, it was something I continued.”

According to Muse, around late 2019 to early 2020, MPD began working to get the body cameras in for the department. However, there were some monetary concerns at the time. After COVID-19 hit, the city was even more concerned about the annual budget.

“In late May (2020), George Floyd was killed and that set off protests all across the country. We even had a couple of marches in Maysville that went well for the most part, with some minor things.”

Muse said in June, during an evening after a march, an incident occurred in Maysville where an officer was accused of body slamming a minor. The Federal Bureau of Investigations was brought in to investigate. It took about a month for them to clear the officer.

“If we had body cameras then, we would have been able to check the footage and do that in minutes,” he said.

According to Muse, after the incident, city officials asked what they could do to help the department.

“I told them we needed body cameras,” he said.

Muse said after researching companies, the department was able to purchase 26 body cameras and docking equipment.

Muse said any interaction with the public will be recorded by the cameras. At the end of the shift, officers will download their footage that will be uploaded to a cloud.

Muse said cameras will be used during any interaction with the public, including traffic stops, foot patrols and transports.

“Anytime an officer is dealing with the public, the cameras are turned on,” Muse said. “At the end of the shift, they put the cameras in the docking port and it pulls the information. They can get on the computer and see the information, but can’t alter it. Only administration has access to delete a video.”

Muse said the time body camera footage is kept for is dependent on the situation.

The cameras were installed on officer’s uniforms in August.