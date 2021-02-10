Outside looking out

February 10, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent News 0
The Rosemary Clooney mural on Maysville’s floodwall reflects in the widows of The Ledger Independent, making it appear the singer is looking out of the newspaper office windows.

The Rosemary Clooney mural on Maysville’s floodwall reflects in the widows of The Ledger Independent, making it appear the singer is looking out of the newspaper office windows.

The Rosemary Clooney mural on Maysville’s floodwall reflects in the widows of The Ledger Independent, making it appear the singer is looking out of the newspaper office windows.

Trending Recipes