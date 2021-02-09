Rough weather expected throughout week

February 9, 2021
A snow covers parts of Maysville on Tuesday.

An early morning snow caused slick conditions in the local area, leading to school closures on Tuesday.

According to the National Weather Service in Wilmington, Ohio, harsh weather is expected to continue throughout the week.

On Tuesday night into Wednesday, a chance of freezing rain after 3 a.m. was expected with a chance of precipitation being 20 percent.

On Wednesday, freezing rain is expected to continue with a chance of snow before 4 p.m. with more freezing rain between 4-5 p.m. with a possibility of more snow after 5 p.m. The chance of precipitation is 80 percent with little or no ice accumulation expected. Less than one inch of snow is possible.

On Wednesday, freezing rain is expected to continue after 9 p.m. with a chance of one to two inches of snow possible.

Snow is likely before 5 p.m. on Thursday with a chance of freezing rain. The chance of precipitation is 60 percent with little or no ice accumulation expected. There is less than one inch of snow expected.

As the night continues on, more snow is expected before midnight, with less than a half inch of accumulation expected.

Snow is not expected again until Saturday, according to the NWS.

