Vanceburg drug dog sworn in

VANCEBURG — The city’s new drug dog, Elle, was sworn in during a ceremony on Friday.
The ceremony took place in the Vanceburg City Hall building with Vanceburg Police Officer Tony Carrington, who will be the dog’s handler, in attendance.
According to Vanceburg Mayor Dane Blankenship, the dog will be trained in drug detection, protection and search purposes.
Blankenship said the dog is needed due to the ongoing drug problem in the community.
“This is one way that our community can send a clear message to all local and out-of-county drug dealers that we will not tolerate their illegal activities,” he said in the letter. “The magnitude and effects of the drug epidemic is far-reaching and knows no social or economic boundaries.”
The city has been trying to raise the money to pay for Elle for several weeks. So far, the city has raised just over $8,200 of the $17,000 goal.
“We’re excited about having her,” Blankenship said. “The city of Vanceburg is proud to have Elle sworn in as an officer of our police department. We appreciate all of the people that have made this possible. Thanks to everyone who invested.”
Blankenship had recently put out a letter to city residents with a plea for donations that will help toward the cost of the purchase.
Anyone interested in making a donation can contact the city office or the Vanceburg Police Department. Donations can also be dropped off at the city building at 189 Second Street in Vanceburg.
“No donation is too small and will be greatly appreciated,” Blankenship said.
Blankenship also told the city council that Vanceburg would be receiving COVID-19 utilities funding from the state. He does not know the funding amount, but the money will be used to assist families with utilities.
During the meeting, there was also discussion on a Team Center that would provide education/training for adults in the community.