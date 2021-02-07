Final tribute

February 7, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent News 0
Members of the Maysville Fire Department pay tribute to Mason County Judge-Executive Joe Pfeffer Saturday during visitation for the late official. Pfeffer died unexpectedly on Monday. Visitation was held at Maysville Community and Technical College.

