Hillside Cemetery volunteers honored

AUGUSTA — A sign honoring the volunteers who helped clean up Hillside Cemetery was dedicated on Friday.

The sign installed at the entrance to the cemetery has the name, Augusta Hillside Cemetery, and has a ‘thank you’ to Allen Sellers and Danny Danehe, along with all the volunteers who assisted with the cleanup.

It was dedicated by the Bracken County Veterans Memorial Association.

Cleanup on the cemetery began in 2019. When the work began that year, those driving through Augusta would not have been able to see many of the gravesites due to overgrown grass.

The fight to restore the cemetery began when Sellers, an Augusta resident, met with Augusta Mayor Michael Taylor last year on top of the cemetery to assess the damages to tombstones and other issues.

Over the past two years, numerous volunteers have worked to restore the cemetery, including locating and resetting tombstones, repairing damaged markers, removing weeds and mowing the hillside that had grown over gravesites. Work has also included recording tombstones that were not on file in the city.

Sellers said the cemetery has about 700 gravesites.

According to Sellers, many of those buried in the cemetery are World War I and World War II veterans, as well as Union soldiers from the Civil War.

During the dedication on Friday, Taylor thanked everyone who was involved with the cleanup efforts.

“From this point on, there is no reason this hillside can’t stay the way it is,” Taylor said. “These guys deserve a lot. The average age of our volunteers was 70. And everything that was spent on this cemetery was through donations.”

Jody Robinson, secretary of the Bracken County Veterans Memorial Association said the organization was started in 2010 in order to make sure flags were put on veterans’ graves throughout the county. There are more than 1,500 graves in 32 cemeteries that the organization places flags on each year.

According to Robinson the volunteers’ efforts to clean the cemetery made it less difficult for them to be able to place the flags.

“It made it easier, because we could find the graves,” Amanda Sharp, with the BCVMA said. “Now we know where they are and it looks so much better now.”

Robinson said she is thankful for all the work by the volunteers.

“We’re grateful for what they’ve done,” she said. “I think it’s great for these gentlemen to be recognized for their hard work.”

Sellers said he was pleased with the way the cemetery looks now.

“I feel good about it,” he said. “We had a lot of help to work on this cemetery And, the Corner Cafe fed us every day. Any volunteer who helped was given a free meal by the Taylor’s Corner Cafe, so we had a lot of support. I’m very pleased with the way everything turned out.”

According to Bracken County Magistrate Craig Miller, Quickrete Concrete out of Cincinnati also recently donated some concrete to Miller Lumber to use on the tombstones in the cemetery.