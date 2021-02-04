In tribute

February 4, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent News 0
Black bunting drapes the stairway and a huge American flag takes center stage at the historic Mason County Courthouse in a tribute to Mason County Judge-Executive Joe Pfeffer who died Monday. The tribute was organized by the office of Mason County Attorney John Estill, along with the judge-executive’s office staff and the office of MMCIDA Executive Director Owen McNeill. The Maysville Fire Department helped raise the flag.

