MCPL work continues; items being returned to main area

One local doctor and his mule, Diego, are working to lift the spirits of those who are unable to receive visitors due to COVID-19.

Dr. Craig Denham purchased Diego about six months ago in order to use him to train border collies to herd sheep and cattle. Recently, however, Diego has been serving the community in other ways.

According to Denham, who serves as medical director at Hospice of Hope in Maysville, there was a young boy passing through the area with his family. As the child was a Hospice of Hope patient and needed medical assistance, the family stopped at the Hospice of Hope Care Center in Maysville.

During his visit, the child, named Caleb Kneff, asked for a visit from a horse.

“He really wanted to see a horse while he was in the area,” Denham said. “I couldn’t find one, but I told them I had the mule and they were excited and wanted to see him.”

Denham said it was actually his son, Andrew, who suggested he take Diego to see Kneff.

“He was working on college essays and one of the questions he had to answer was Martin Luther King Jr.’s question about what you’re doing to help others. He overheard me on the phone trying to find a horse and he said, ‘well, dad, what are you doing? You have Diego. Why don’t you take him?’ So, I did and they loved it.”

According to Denham, Kneff was able to go outside and interact with Diego.

“He was able to pet him and talk to him,” Denham said. “We did a little photoshoot and printed off some pictures for the family to take with them when they left.”

Though he believed it would be a one-time thing, soon the requests for a visit from Diego began pouring in from other facilities.

Now, Denham will ride his horse up to the windows of health care facilities so residents can see the mule. Some are able to open their windows and interact with Diego, while others, who have no ability to open the windows or are unable to leave their bed, can still see him.

“If someone is bedridden, they can still see Diego,” Denham said. “That’s the good thing about bringing a mule by instead of a dog or another smaller animal.”

Denham said he never imagined the gesture would blow up the way it has, but he is happy to be able to put a smile on people’s faces.

“It fits with the message of what we do here,” he said. “Hospice of Hope is about more then the medical care. It’s about comfort and dignity. Comfort comes in all forms — not just medical care. I’m happy that Diego and I can bring a little bit of joy to people. Folks are so isolated right now and unable to have visitors. I can’t begin to imagine what they’ve been going through the last few months. There is little opportunity for variety, so I’m happy we can do this.”

Diego also enjoys the attention.

“You can tell when an animal is enjoying what they’re doing,” Denham said. “He has a lot of fun going around. We both enjoy it.”

According to Denham, he and Diego have visited four facilities to date and have others already scheduled.

Anyone interested in scheduling a visit with Diego can contact Hospice of Hope or Denham Medical Clinic.