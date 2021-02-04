MCPL work continues; items being returned to main area

Christy Howell-Hoots [email protected]
Crews are working to move items back into the main part of the Mason County Public Library.

Crews are working to move items back into the main part of the Mason County Public Library.

Provided

It is moving week at the Mason County Public Library.

Now that construction is mostly finished, items are being returned to their rightful places in the main area of MCPL.

MCPL Director Alexa Colemire said crews have been working this week to get everything in place. Once that is finished, some flooring and other minor work need to be completed before the library can fully reopen.

“We’re looking at sometime in February as a possible opening,” Colemire said. “Until then, we are remaining open for curbside services.”

According to Colemire, when the library does reopen to in-person patrons, there will be some COVID-19 restrictions still in place, including a maximum number of people allowed in the building, asking patrons to set up appointments in order to use computers and mask/social distancing rules.

“We will ask patrons to set up appointments for computer usage so we have time to thoroughly clean after each use,” she said.

Work on the parking lot is also complete, according to Colemire.

The familiar island and brick driveway have been removed. Fresh arrows pointing vehicles in and out of the lot have replaced it.

Project architect Jeff Pearson said the library expansion includes turning the existing children’s area into a community room that is larger than the current room and moving the children’s area and teen center into the expanded area.

In that part of the library, there is also an area for children’s programs, an office, a storage room, and a nursing area for mothers. A gallery/hallway will connect the new addition to the current area of the library on the inside.

The cost of the project is $3.6 million and is being paid through the library’s general fund. Those costs included site development, construction, modifications, temporary location rent and moving fees, engineering/architect costs, and a contingency fund.

MCPL’s current facility was constructed in 1994. An addition was constructed in 2002.

The library is open for curbside pickup Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Call to order books and other materials.

