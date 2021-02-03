School reopening discussed at Rotary Club

February 3, 2021
Christy Howell-Hoots

Mason County Superintendent Rick Ross discussed COVID-19 and facilities during a Maysville Rotary Club on Tuesday.

Ross began his discussion by telling Rotary members that the district ceased in-person learning in March 2020 when the spread of COVID-19 began.

At the time, it was believed school would be closed for two weeks.

“Those two weeks turned into months,” Ross said. “When we closed in the Spring, we were not equipped for long-term online learning. The system was set up for a few days at a time, in case we had snow days, but not for what happened.”

Ross said the district spent the summer months revamping the online learning.

“It’s still not perfect, but it’s better. We’re doing everything to the very best of our ability,” he said.

According to Ross, students now have the option to attend in-person or virtually. Parents are asked to make the decision to have their students attend in-person or virtually every nine weeks.

Ross said some students are doing better virtually while others are not.

“Students have paid the price academically and socially,” he said. “The CDC has said it’s safe to have kids in school. We’ve had no cases that have spread. I think we’re looking at two to three years to recover.”

Ross said there will also be a summer option for students that will be voluntary.

“It will be a Disneyland concept where learning will be fun,” he said.

During the discussion, Ross also updated the Rotary on the Career Magnet School.

The Mason County Career Magnet School, which students can attend all day or half days, has several pathways for students to pursue.

Those pathways include construction technology, machine tool, electricity, auto technology, health sciences and welding. Students will have the opportunity to graduate with two certifications.

Ross showed before and after photos of the building to the Rotary Club.

He also told the Rotary members that a new $20 million middle school will be built near the STEAM Academy, with an anticipated completion date of December 2022.

Ross said the school will be built at no cost to the taxpayers.

“We passed the nickel tax and in order to be eligible for this money from the state, you had to have that nickel,” he said.

