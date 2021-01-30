Regional vaccine centers announced

FRANKFORT — Four regional COVID-19 vaccination sites were recently announced by Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear.
According to Beshear, one of the sites will be located at the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington.
Buffalo Trace Area Development District Health Department Director Victor McKay said he is encouraging people to visit the website vaccine.ky.gov for information on the regional center and how to check eligibility for a vaccination.
“No one around here has the COVID-19 vaccine,” McKay said. “We just finished with the 1a phase, knocked out first responders and K-12. That was a huge undertaking. For the foreseeable future, we are only receiving second doses of the vaccine,” McKay said. “When individuals go to the site to receive their vaccine, they’ll get a card that will have a date for them to return there for the second dose.”
McKay said the governor has announced there will be six to eight regional centers with the locations being announced over the next couple of weeks.
Vaccines are being provided in phases.
The planned vaccination phases are:
— Phase 1a: Long-term care facilities, assisted living facilities, health care personnel
— Phase 1b: First responders, Kentuckians age >= 70, K-12 school personnel
— Phase 1c: Kentuckians age >= 60, anyone older than 16 with U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) highest-risk conditions for COVID-19, all essential workers
— Phase 2: Age over 40
— Phase 3: Age over 16
— Phase 4: Children under the age of 16 if the vaccine is approved for this age group (estimated to comprise 18 percent of Kentucky’s population)
“Beginning Feb. 1, 2021, the COVID-19 vaccination priority will be phase 1B, people ages 70 or older, and all vaccination sites are asked to prioritize this population until further notice,” Beshear said. “Other Kentuckians from phases 1A and 1B remain eligible for vaccination and as vaccine quantities and available appointment times allow, persons in phase 1C may also be scheduled, to ensure each vaccination site administers 90 percent or more of all vaccine doses received within seven days of arrival.”