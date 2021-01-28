AUGUSTA — Teachers and staff at Augusta Independent and Bracken County school districts received the first of two COVID-19 vaccinations on Wednesday.

AIS Superintendent Lisa McCane said about 55 staff members received the vaccine during the day and the process was very smooth.

“The district coordinated and communicated the event weeks in advance with the Bracken County Health Department. Mr. Tony Cox and his staff did an outstanding job vaccinating our staff,” she said. “Like many, I’m nervous because of the unknowns and what ifs, but at the end of the day the good far outweighs the bad. If I can protect others and be a small part of the process to restore health and safety, that’s a risk I’m willing to take.”

Bracken County Schools Superintendent Jeff Aulick did not say how many staff received the vaccine, but released a statement about them.

“The Bracken County School District in conjunction with the Bracken County Health Department began vaccinating the staff of Bracken County Schools. Any employee who wanted to receive the vaccine was able to get one. This huge undertaking was so well organized by our health department that it took just a few hours to get everyone signed up vaccinated. This was the first step in getting our students back in the classroom full time as quickly as possible,” he said.

The Mason County, Robertson County and St. Patrick school district staff received the first round of vaccine last week.

RCS Superintendent Sanford Holbrook said about 72 percent of his staff was vaccinated. The second dose will be given on Feb. 19.

Holbrook said he was thankful to have the vaccine.

“Ever since the pandemic hit our school and country, I knew the only way to get back to some kind of effective learning would be after the development of a vaccine to fight the COVID-19 virus,” he said. “I think now with receiving the first shot and the second one in a few weeks will give us a chance to get back some type of school normalcy.”

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said on Tuesday that he had a call with President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 response team and the states’ supplies of COVID-19 vaccinations will increase by 17 percent.

“That is a great start,” Beshear said. “The other thing they are doing is guaranteeing a minimum supply for three straight weeks. One of the tough things we’ve been dealing with is only knowing on a Tuesday what we would have the next week and not knowing what we would have in the weeks after.”

The vaccinations are being given out in stages.

The planned vaccination tiers are:

— Tier 1a: Long-term care facilities, assisted living facilities, health care personnel.

— Tier 1b: First responders, Kentuckians age over 70, K-12 school personnel.

— Tier 1c: Kentuckians age over 60, anyone older than 16 with U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention highest-risk conditions for COVID-19, all essential workers.

— Tier 2: Age over 40.

— Tier 3: Age over 16.

— Tier 4: Children under the age of 16 if the vaccine is approved for this age group (estimated to comprise 18 percent of Kentucky’s population).