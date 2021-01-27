City projects discussed at Rotary

Maysville City Manager Matt Wallingford updated the Maysville Rotary Club on where the city stands regarding several projects.

Wallingford began his talk by telling the Rotary members that the city is operating in the black.

“We’re doing well now,” he said. “The city received money from the CARES act and the city was already operating in the black.”

Wallingford also said he has been receiving questions regarding the curbside recycling program.

According to Wallingford, curbside recycling will remain suspended until inmates can return to the work program at the facility. Until then, residents can drop off their own recycling at the center.

A large city project that will begin soon is a utility replacement project.

According to Wallingford, there will be a gas line replacement along West Third Street from Bridge to Wall Street. Before the project begins, however, there will be a replacement project along West Fourth Street from Limestone Street to Lexington Pike, which will take about two to three weeks to complete.

“The city will also be replacing a water main line during this time,” Wallingford said. “It makes sense to go ahead and complete that project while the road is already torn up. We’re planning to let the gas project get about a block ahead and then go in behind them to replace the waterline.”

Wallingford said the project could take a year to complete.

“We’ll have bid openings next week for the project,” he said.

Another update given by Wallingford included the dilapidated properties tax.

Wallingford said the current tax rate for dilapidated properties is $5 per $100 of assessed value.

“The current property tax is 16 cents per $100, so that’s a huge jump,” Wallingford said. “This isn’t about taking in money. The goal of this is to force the hand of the property owner to fix up the property or sell it.”

According to Wallingford, letters are being sent out to owners this week.

Other updates included:

— The city’s plan to invest in developing the Limestone Landing.

— The Showboat Majestic. Wallingford said the owner has paperwork issues that needed to be addressed. The boat will be discussed at the next city commission meeting.

— The pump behind the Rotary Club. According to Wallingford, the pump has been ordered and a request to extend the project by one year has been made. The project was supposed to be finished on March 31, 2021, but COVID-19 caused a delay in the arrival of the pump.

— Hayswood Hospital. Wallingford said a private developer has planned to turn the facility into a haunted restaurant that will provide tours. The developer plans to continue with that this year.

— Maysville-Mason County Recreational Park upgrades. Wallingford said there are plans for a pickle ball court, additions to the walking trail around the lake, a new shelter and other improvements to the park.