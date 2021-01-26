Prohibition exhibit

January 26, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent News 0
“The Spirited: Prohibition in America” exhibit is now on display at the Kentucky Gateway Museum Center. The exhibit is located in the changing gallery. The museum hours are 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

