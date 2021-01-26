Prohibition exhibit

Volunteers with the House of Mercy church handed out blankets to those in need on Saturday in Maysville.

Beginning at noon on Saturday, tables were set up outside the Maysville Police Department Forest Avenue Substation. On the tables were several blankets. There was also hot chocolate available.

Pastor Debbie Horn said the church does outreach in the community often, having handed out fans, turkeys and other items.

Horn said the church decided to give away blankets because it was cold and she knew it had been a tough year for some.

“This last year was a difficult time for people,” she said. “We wanted to do something to help those who needed it. We have a little over 100 blankets to give away.”

According to Horn, this is not the first time the church has handed out blankets.

“We’ve done this once before, but it’s been awhile. We gave away blankets and gloves at Hunt’s Garage. We’ve always wanted to do it again. It was such a blessing. You don’t think of someone not having a blanket, but when we did it down there, the turnout was unbelievable. We knew it was something we wanted to do again.”

The blankets were donated by members of the church, according to Horn.

Abigail Wood, a Maysville resident and member of the church, said she was happy to hand out blankets and be able to help spread the word that people care.

“It’s cold and we wanted to help those in need,” she said. “The Lord saw fit to bless us with what we we needed, so it’s important to show other people that if they need something, the church is here for them. I’m pumped to be able to help out others. We want people to know that people care all the time.”