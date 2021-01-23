Johnson murder case ongoing after nearly four years

VANCEBURG — Nearly four years after the murder of Justin Johnson, the case against those charged for his death is still pending in the court system.
In March 2017, Johnson was reported missing in Lewis County. After searching for several days, his body was recovered and Preston Walters and Wince Walters were arrested and charged in his death.
Preston Walters was indicted in 2017 for murder, eight counts of tampering with physical evidence, one count abusing a corpse and one count cultivating marijuana, over five plants.
Wince Walters was also indicted that year for four counts of tampering with physical evidence, one count of abuse of a corpse and one count cultivating marijuana, over five plants.
Both Wince and Preston appeared in court April 2017, for a pretrial hearing. During the testimony, Sheriff Johnny Bivens said Johnson failed to return home in March which prompted an investigation. The investigation revealed Preston Walters allegedly shot Johnson, which caused his death.
According to Bivens, Preston Walter claimed he and Johnson were traveling to Preston Walter’s cabin in Garrison. Johnson bent down to unlatch the gate, where he told Preston Walters there was a deer in the field.
Preston Walters allegedly attempted to shoot the deer as Johnson was rising, which caused Preston Walters to shoot him. Bivens was doubtful, saying the trajectory of the shot didn’t match the testimony.
Preston and Wince Walters then concealed Johnson’s body with leaves, making another trip to later place his body in a creek. Johnson’s body was finally moved to an area on Cooper Ridge Road, where his body was found by turkey hunters, according to Bivens.
Preston Walters will appear in court for a pre-trial hearing on Feb. 17, 2021, at 9:30 a.m.and Wince Walters will appear in court on March 17 at 9:30 a.m.
Preston Walters remains in the Lewis County Detention Center on a $250,000 cash or property bond.