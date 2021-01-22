Augusta pledges building to distillery

AUGUSTA — City council voted to pledge the FA Neider building to the Augusta Distillery in order to allow the owners to obtain a loan to make the distillery a reality.

Lance Bates, one of the individuals involved with the business, was at Augusta City Council meeting on Wednesday to discuss the plan for the distillery.

According to Bates, the distillery has already produced the first product, a Buckner’s bourbon that honors the founder of Augusta. Only a limited supply of Buckner’s will be produced before the distillery begins producing other brands.

“I know it’s $200, but it’s a rare item that is meant to be a collectible,” he said. “We’re tracking how many we have left and there won’t be any more made once it’s gone.”

Currently, the distillery has a contract with a company in Bardstown in order to produce and store the bourbon. However, once the FA Neider building is finished, everything will be done in house.

“During phase one, we plan to bring in our barrels and bottles,” he said. “We have 70 barrels and 10,000 bottles. We want to begin with tastings from the barrel. We will do all of our production, shipping and receiving out of the building.”

Bates said the plan is to be more than a distillery, however. It will be a destination for visitors.

According to Bates, the plan is to have a tasting room and event center that will allow for corporate and private events on the premises. The plan is for the center to accommodate up to 1,000 people.

“The type of people who go to the Napa Valley distillery are the type of people who come here and spend money,” he said. “We want to draw more in.”

Mayor Michael Taylor told the council that it was an important endeavor for Augusta.

“This will cost us nothing,” he said. “All we’re doing is pledging the building to them, so they can get a loan to finish everything.”

Taylor said the business can begin storing inside the building once the agreement is signed.

Council approved the measure.

During the meeting, three new council members were also sworn in. The council members include Dana Bach, David Mefford and Tommy Kiskaden.