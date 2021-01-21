Trash bin fire

January 21, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent News 0
The Maysville Fire Department was called to the scene of a trash bin fire Wednesday at Green Tokai on Downing Drive at about 1 p.m., according to MFD Capt. Bryan White. Upon arrival, firefighters were able to pull a compactor away from the trash bin it was connected to, minimizing damage, with only an awning covering the equipment destroyed. Fans were used to clear smoke from the facility, White said. Firefighters were on the scene for about 45 minutes.

