Bracken schools receieve clean audit

BROOKSVILLE — The Bracken County School District recently received a clean audit.

According to the audit, that was performed by Certified Public Accountant Denise Keene, there were no management points for the 2019-20 school year audit.

At the end of the audit, Keene provided a letter to the district, in which she said the audit was for the school year ending on June 30, 2020.

“The purpose of our study and evaluation was to determine the nature, timing and extent of the auditing procedures necessary for expressing an opinion on the District’s financial statements. Our study and evaluation was more limited than would be necessary for expressing an opinion on the system of internal accounting control taken as a whole,” she said.

Keene also said in the letter that all management letter points from the 2018-19 school district were corrected before her recent audit.

“All items from last year’s management letter points were corrected during the current fiscal year as outlined in the District’s response,” she said.

Bracken County School District Finance Director Brittany Mullikin said the audit is the best a district can receive.

“Our auditor, Denise Keene, presented the audit with an unmodified opinion, which is the best audit a district can receive,” Mullikin said.”She also stated that since beginning school audits in 1984, she could not recall ever having another audit with zero management comments. These comments are not bad, they simply tell us the proper paperwork we may have missed during an fiscal year. Our district had zero comments this year – a huge accomplishment. I am so proud of our staff, especially our bookkeepers and administrators, who made sure to get all the proper documentation together for this fiscal year.”

Bracken County School District Superintendent Jeff Aulick said he was proud of the audit results.

“I am very proud of our report that shows no management points for the district,” Aulick said. “This alone is a great achievement for our staff at both the district office and school level to achieve.”