Bracken man indicted for strangulation

BROOKSVILLE — A Bracken County man was recently indicted on a strangulation charge.
Derrick Lynn Woods, 41, was indicted on one count second-degree strangulation and one count first-degree being a persistent felony offender.
According to the indictment, on July 7, 2020, Woods allegedly attempted to strangle a female victim.
Woods is scheduled to appear for an arraignment in a Bracken County Circuit courtroom on Jan. 21 at 1 p.m.
Others indicted included:
Daniel Dwayne Drury, 30, on one count theft by unlawful taking or disposition automobile more than $10,000 but less than $1 million, one count first-degree criminal mischief, one count operating on a suspended/revoked operator’s license and one count first-degree being a persistent felony offender.
Billy Ray Woodruff, 49, on one count disregarding a stop sign, one count obstructed view and/or windshield, one count first-degree possession of a controlled substance, one count possession of drug paraphernalia, one count third-degree terroristic threatening and one count third-degree assault of a peace officer.
Jack Lee Thornton Jr., 41, on one count leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid with death or serious physical injury.
Justin Wade Pollitt, 32, on two counts first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, one count second-degree possession of a controlled substance, one count possession of drug paraphernalia and one count second-degree being a persistent felony offender.
Harry Lee Wigglesworth, 41, on one count theft by unlawful taking of an automobile more than $10,000 but less than $1 million, one count theft by unlawful taking more than $500 but less than $10,000 and one count first-degree being a persistent felony offender.