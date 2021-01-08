Vanceburg mayor looking to purchase drug dog

Elle made an appearance at the city council meeting recently.

VANCEBURG — The city of Vanceburg is working toward the purchase of a K-9 drug dog for the Vanceburg Police Department.

Mayor Dane Blankenship put out a letter to city residents recently with a plea for donations that will help toward the cost of the purchase.

According to the letter, the dog’s name is Elle and it will be trained in drug detection, protection and search purposes.

Blankenship said the dog is needed due to the ongoing drug problem in the community.

“This is one way that our community can send a clear message to all local and out of county drug dealers that we will not tolerate their illegal activities,” he said in the letter. “The magnitude and effects of the drug epidemic is far-reaching and knows no social or economic boundaries.”

According to Blankenship, the cost of the dog and equipment is around $17,000.

Anyone interested in making a donation can contact the city office or the Vanceburg Police Department. Donations can also be dropped off at the city building at 189 Second Street in Vanceburg.

“No donation is too small and will be greatly appreciated,” Blankenship said.

The dog also recently made an appearance at the Vanceburg City Council meeting, where those in attendance were able to see it and the handler.

