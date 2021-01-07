Master Gardeners awarded

January 7, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent News 0
The Mason County Master Gardeners Association worked together with the health department, extension office, and city to provide a community herb garden. Debbie Wallingford and three additional Master Gardeners worked with all agencies to ensure the project would be successful and meet the community’s needs. The herb garden was created for cooking classes at the health department and for the community to use the herbs and encourage better eating habits. In October 2020, the Master Gardener Association awarded a state award from Kentucky State Extension Master Gardeners “Search for Excellence” for their contribution to the project.

The Mason County Master Gardeners Association worked together with the health department, extension office, and city to provide a community herb garden. Debbie Wallingford and three additional Master Gardeners worked with all agencies to ensure the project would be successful and meet the community’s needs. The herb garden was created for cooking classes at the health department and for the community to use the herbs and encourage better eating habits. In October 2020, the Master Gardener Association awarded a state award from Kentucky State Extension Master Gardeners “Search for Excellence” for their contribution to the project.

The Mason County Master Gardeners Association worked together with the health department, extension office, and city to provide a community herb garden. Debbie Wallingford and three additional Master Gardeners worked with all agencies to ensure the project would be successful and meet the community’s needs. The herb garden was created for cooking classes at the health department and for the community to use the herbs and encourage better eating habits. In October 2020, the Master Gardener Association awarded a state award from Kentucky State Extension Master Gardeners “Search for Excellence” for their contribution to the project.

Trending Recipes