PAID program offering free rides for revelers

December 30, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent News 0

Geno’s Taxi, the City of Maysville, and the Maysville Police Department are teaming up to keep Maysville’s streets safer for the New Year’s holiday in an effort to provide free cab rides home for intoxicated individuals.

According to information from MPD, individuals will be allowed only one ride from the bar to their home in Maysville/Mason County. The rides will be available on New Year’s Eve from 9 p.m. until 1 a.m., New Year’s day.

Those interested in securing a ride should contact Geno’s Taxi direct at 606-564-8911 to participate in the program.

“We hope this effort will provide individuals with a plan to safely celebrate the new year and aid in keeping intoxicated drivers off our roadways,” officials said.

Organizers are also inviting individuals to become part of the solution by taking the opportunity to donate to the PAID program. Contact MPD Lt. Chris Conley at 606-564-9411.

