Work on the Mason County Public Library is nearing completion.

On the outside of the building, crews have finished up most of the work on a change to the way the parking lot will be set up for patrons.

Work on the parking lot included removing the median around the flag pole, putting in new sidewalks, and installing a new entryway. There will also be handrails installed in the handicap parking area.

According to MCPL Board of Trustees Chair David Hord, the parking lot was changed to allow for a better flow of traffic.

“The previous lot didn’t work very well,” he said. “We had actually had some accidents there. This will allow for a better flow of traffic. It will be safer.”

According to Hord, work on the inside of the building should be finished by the end of this week.

“They’re finishing up some work on the inside and if that is finished by the end of the week, we can start moving back into that part of the building,” he said.

Hord said the first few weeks of January would be spent moving items into the building.

Project architect Jeff Pearson said the library expansion includes turning the existing children’s area into a community room that is larger than the current room, and moving the children’s area and teen center into the expanded area.

In that part of the library, there is also an area for children’s programs, an office, storage room and a nursing area for mothers. A gallery/hallway will connect the new addition to the current area of the library on the inside.

The cost of the project is $3.6 million and is being paid through the library’s general fund. Those costs included site development, construction, modifications, temporary location rent and moving fees, engineering/architect costs and a contingency fund.

MCPL’s current facility was constructed in 1994. An addition was constructed in 2002.

The library is open for curbside pickup. Hours are Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Appointments are available by calling 606-564-3286.