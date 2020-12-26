Vaccines, Cares money discussed at fiscal court

December 26, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent News 0
Christy Howell-Hoots [email protected]

BROOKSVILLE — The Bracken County Health Department has received its first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines.

During a regular meeting of the Bracken County Fiscal Court, Bracken County Judge-Executive Tina Teegarden announced the first shipment was received on Tuesday and there were 50 doses of the vaccines given during the week.

“The second dose of the vaccine is to be given 28 days after the first,” Teegarden said.

According to Teegarden, the initial vaccine is for healthcare and first responders.

“There is discussion at the state level about the next tier that will be provided vaccines,” she said.

The Bracken County Fiscal Court also recently received reimbursements from the federal CARES act.

According to Teegarden, the money received will reimburse the Bracken County Sheriff’s Office $58,768.44 for payroll, EMS will receive $44,750.41 and the fiscal court general fund will be reimbursed $16,996.74.

During the meeting, Magistrate Scotty Lippert also asked Jailer Charlie Clos about state inmates who are being housed in the Mason County Detention Center on the Bracken County Jailer’s budget.

Arica Woodruff, Dagoberto Ramos and Nelson Ramos, who recently entered guilty pleas in the murder of James Gordley was supposed to have been sentenced on Dec. 15. However, the sentencing was postponed until Jan. 13, according to Clos.

Other items discussed at the meeting included:

— Approving the Bracken County Clerk’s budget.

— Approving claims.

Trending Recipes