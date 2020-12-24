Local woman providing holiday cheer to veterans

December 24, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent News, Top Stories 0
Christy Howell-Hoots [email protected]
Veterans at the Lewis County Residential Care Center were gifted with several items for Christmas recently.

Veterans at the Lewis County Residential Care Center were gifted with several items for Christmas recently.

A local woman assisted with some Christmas cheer for veterans living in the Lewis County Residential Care Center.

Sherrie Mefford, along with others, put out a call for the community to “adopt a veteran.” The program entailed being assigned a veteran living in the center and collecting Christmas presents for them.

Each veteran had their own wish list. Some asked for clothes, activity books, games or snacks. Gift cards and other items were also donated.

On Dec. 19, Mefford collected all of the donations and delivered them to the center, with the help of Christy Gordley.

According to Mefford, this is something she has been doing for several years.

“I’ve done this for about six years,” she said. “We donated to 13 veterans at the Lewis County Residential Center. I do it, because my father is a Korean War veteran.”

Due to COVID-19, Mefford was unable to visit with the veterans who received the gifts this year, but said they all enjoyed everything they received.

“We didn’t get to visit and talk with the veterans as in the past, due to COVID-19,” she said. “But Jean and Rick Lewis said they had an amazing time. I do this because I enjoy helping those who have served and protected us, but it’s not just me. It’s a community effort.”

Mefford said Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken donated dinners to the veterans to enjoy while they opened presents.

“So, it wasn’t just me,” she said. “A lot of friends and family jumped in to make this possible.”

Trending Recipes