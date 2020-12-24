Local woman providing holiday cheer to veterans

Though Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is recommending school districts not return to in-person learning until Jan. 11, some local school districts will be returning on Jan. 4.

Beshear recommended schools cease in-person learning around Thanksgiving, as COVID-19 numbers began to rise.

At the time, all local school districts accepted the governor’s recommendation and began virtual learning.

Mason County Schools Superintendent Rick Ross said his district will return on Jan. 4 with the same in-person schedule it had previously.

According to Ross, Kindergarten through fifth grade students will attend in-person for five days a week with a noon dismissal on Wednesdays. Preschool and sixth through 12th grade students will attend on a hybrid A/B schedule with students attending in-person part of the week and virtually part of the week.

Information on the schedule can be found on the district’s website.

“I’m excited to get our students back. While some students have thrived in a virtual learning environment, this is not the case for most. Virtual learning just cannot compare to what a teacher can do when they have their students in front of them,” Ross said.

St. Patrick School will return to a full five-day in-person schedule on Jan. 4, according to Rev. Andrew Young.

“We’re very relieved to be returning to in-person learning,” Young said. “I’m not a teacher, but I know it has been very difficult for our staff and students. Everyone is excited to be returning.”

Bracken County Schools Superintendent Jeff Aulick said his district will also return to in-person learning on Jan. 4.

According to Aulick, the district will be on an A/B rotation.

Fleming County Schools Superintendent Brian Creasman said his district will return to in-person learning on Jan. 11.

According to Creasman, the calendar change will make the tentative last day for students May 21, 2021.

“The reason for the calendar change stems from Governor Beshear’s recommendation that schools not return to in-person classes until Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, due to the expected increase in COVID-19 cases during the holidays. Furthermore, we are currently seeing a daily increase in the number of faculty and staff who are testing positive for COVID-19 or being quarantined due to exposure,” he said.

Creasman said he believes the extra week is needed in order to allow staff to adequately prepare for the return of students.

“Most importantly, I feel an extended break is needed for our staff, students, and families. Everyone has COVID-19 fatigue resulting from all the protocols that we must follow to keep everyone healthy and safe. I have witnessed much perseverance over the span of NTI and it is evident that everyone is working in overdrive and extremely tired. Everyone needs to recharge the next three weeks so that we can start and finish the spring semester strong. I encourage you to be safe, rest, and spend much needed time enjoying the holiday season,” he said.

Robertson County Schools Superintendent Sanford Holbrook said his district will return on Jan. 11.

“I’m excited to return to in person learning,” he said. “I think that the biggest impact for most students learning is from in person classes. We will follow on the guidance and procedure set forth by KDE and our local health department to ensure the safest environment for our students and staff.”

Augusta Independent School will return to in-person learning on Jan. 11 per a post via the district’s Facebook page.

“The district will resume in-person instruction on Jan. 11. We will continue to utilize the Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday schedule with Wednesday being used for virtual learning/deep cleaning. All healthy at school guidelines (masking, social distancing, etc.) that were in place prior to Thanksgiving will continue,” the post said.