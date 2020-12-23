Away in a manger

MANCHESTER, Ohio — The United States Occupational Safety and Health Administration is allowing The Adamo Group to resume work at the Killen Generating site in Adams County, Ohio.

On Dec. 9, a building on the site collapsed, trapping five employees. Three were found alive that day. The body of Douglas Gray was found on Dec. 12. A fifth employee, Jamie Fitzgerald, has not yet been located.

According to Adamo Group President Richard Adamo, while work on the demolition of the site is resuming, recovery efforts for Fitzgerald will also continue.

“The plan ensures that all work, which is commencing (Wednesday) afternoon, is done as safely as possible as the focus continues to be on the recovery of Jamie Fitzgerald,” he said. “The plan has been shared with local law enforcement and Local 83 International Laborers Union, of which Jamie was a member. Jamie’s loved ones have also been informed. We continue to keep Jamie’s fiancée, family and friends in our thoughts and prayers.”

The cause of the collapse is still unknown.

According to Adams County Sheriff Kimmy Rogers, at 8:30 a.m., on Dec. 9, dispatch in Adams County received a call to respond to a collapse at the site. At the time, five people were trapped inside one of the buildings that had blown over.

Though the scene looked like the entire plant had collapsed, Rogers said most of the debris was already there before one building collapsed.

“Most of the debris you see on the ground, that was already taken down by the demolition crew,” he said. “The tallest building was pretty much intact this morning. That was where the people were working and it’s the one that collapsed. Next week, they were preparing to take down those stacks. This was work in preparation of that.”

The construction of the Killen Station, which is located along US 52 in Adams County, began in 1974, with the plant opening for operation in 1982. It was closed in May 2018.. was purchased by Commercial Liability Partners, LLC. and an announcement was made in December 2019 that the station, along with the J.M. Stuart station, would be demolished.

At the time, the company announced it was focusing on the development of remediation plans with a goal of re-purposing the site for future redevelopment.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.