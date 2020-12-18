Food bank serves hundreds for the holidays

Numerous families were served during a Christmas box give-away at the Mason County Food Bank on Thursday.
Every year, the food bank gives out boxes of food to help families during the holiday season. In the boxes are usually a choice of holiday meat, vegetables, fruits, stuffing, macaroni and cheese and a dessert mix.
This year, the boxes were handed out during the regular Thursday hours at the food bank from noon to 4 p.m.
By 12:15 p.m., a long line of cars wrapped around the building. At the time, more than 50 families had already been served, according to Community Cares of Mason County Director Rebecca Cartmell.
“We’ve had a ton of people,” she said. “We’ve already served several families and there are more coming through.”
Cartmell said families could arrive in their cars, hand their information to volunteers and wait. Volunteers would then load the food into the vehicles.
“We’re asking them to stay inside their vehicles and we’re loading the food up,” she said. “They tell us what meat they want, how many are in their family, show us their ID and a piece of current mail and then they’re on their way.”
According to Cartmell, the food bank serves about 350 to 400 families each year around Christmas. She said is grateful for all the community support that allows the food bank to offer the assistance.
“We’ve been able to serve a lot of families this year because of our community support and volunteers,” she said. “We’ve even had several new people. I’m just thankful that we can help so many people.”
The food bank hours are currently every Thursday from noon to 4 p.m. except for Christmas Eve and New Years Eve, when the food bank will be closed.
Anyone needing assistance from the food bank is asked to bring identification for all members of the household as well as a current piece of mail showing a Mason County address.