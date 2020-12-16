Nativity scenes on display

Enviroflight has announced an expansion that will add 40 jobs to the local area over the next 15 years.

The company, which is a subsidiary of Darling Ingredients, Inc., produces sustainable insect ingredients designed for animal and plant nutrition with an emphasis on social responsibility and reducing the environmental and financial costs in developing a food supply.

It is the first Black Soldier Fly Larvae production facility in the United States. It opened in 2018 at the current location on Progress Way. When it first opened, there were 12 employees, later expanding to 73 employees.

The new positions will include production techs, processing techs, engineering, data analysis and statistician positions. The average salary will be $22 an hour including benefits.

According to Maysville-Mason County Industrial Authority Executive Director Owen McNeill, the expansion will equate to a more than $20 million in equipment, technology and expanded production facility.

The building Enviroflight will expand to is owned by a company out of Wisconsin called Phoenix Investors.

Liz Koutsos, Enviroflight President said she was excited about the expansion.

“We are excited to expand our US operations as the demand for insect-based ingredients continues to grow. Enviroflight’s concerted efforts to gain US regulatory approval for our products, as well as our core strengths in agriculture, feed manufacturing and the animal nutrition industry, uniquely position us for growth in this exciting industry,” she said.

She also said she appreciates the support the company has received.

“As an organization, we cannot say enough about the support and assistance from all levels in Kentucky. From local entities such as Mason County, the City of Maysville and the Industrial Authority to the invaluable support and guidance received from the state of Kentucky, with representatives from the Economic Development Cabinet, Department of Agriculture, and many others,” she said. “Ultimately, this team of local and state support highlight why Maysville, Mason County and Kentucky are truly open for business. We are proud to be a part of the Kentucky AgriTech Initiative, as the first commercial scale producer of black soldier fly larvae in the United States. We are excited to carry the agritech banner for Maysville, Mason County and Northeast Kentucky, as a whole.”

Owen McNeill, Executive Director with the Maysville-Mason County Industrial Development Authority highlight the company’s contribution to Kentucky’s burgeoning agritech sector.

“The Enviroflight expansion project highlights potential. Darling and Enviroflight have assembled a team of unbelievably talented individuals pushing the agritech envelope daily. Today’s announced expansion is yet another milestone in an explosively positive trajectory. Today is also indicative of the Commonwealth’s focus on agritech and its potential. Finally, I’m convinced that Enviroflight’s announcement is yet another indicator of the economic groundswell and increasing potential of the Maysville and Mason County region. Locally, we could not ask for better corporate partners and we’re excited to see what the future holds for Enviroflight,” he said.

Mason County Judge-Executive Joe Pfeffer highlighted the company’s unique approach to working with the community.

“It’s been truly amazing to watch Enviroflight’s growth locally. Their openness and willingness to partner with local government has paid positive dividends for both. Mason County receives a phenomenal cutting edge agritech employer while we feel, as locals, we’ve brought valuable ideas and assistance to them. Liz, Donna, Levi and the Enviroflight Team are always willing to listen to new ideas and solutions, almost making us feel as if we’re part of the team. We greatly appreciate the investment in Mason County as well as that sense of partnership.”

Maysville Mayor Charles Cotterill said he was pleased about the announcement.

“The City of Maysville is elated with today’s announcement out of Enviroflight. Anytime a City the size of Maysville can claim the title of ‘US first’, we’ll take it. The cutting-edge technology that Enviroflight represents is phenomenal. I’m personally very pleased with the additional, high-paying career making jobs this announcement will bring to Maysville. These new agritech jobs will help individuals and ensure they have well paying positions to support their families. I’m thrilled to see the Enviroflight investment and the addition to our ever growing employment base here in Maysville,” he said.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear highlighted the project and the positive impact on Mason County.

“As a key contributor to the commonwealth’s agritech industry, it’s a testament to EnviroFlight and Kentucky’s partnership that the company will expand so soon after opening in Maysville. This project, with its impact on Mason County and the surrounding region’s workforce, will help build a better future for Kentuckians,” he said. “I want to thank EnviroFlight for growing its presence in the commonwealth, and I expect we will see much more in the years ahead.”