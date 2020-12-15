Last day for a Christmas box is Thursday

December 15, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent News 0
Christy Howell-Hoots [email protected]
Volunteers load Thanksgiving boxes into a vehicle at the Mason County Food Bank last month. Christmas food baskets will be distributed during regular food distributions and this Thursday is the last chance to secure one before the holiday.

Volunteers load Thanksgiving boxes into a vehicle at the Mason County Food Bank last month. Christmas food baskets will be distributed during regular food distributions and this Thursday is the last chance to secure one before the holiday.

The annual Christmas box giveaway has been a little different for the Mason County Food Bank this year.

Community Care of Mason County Director Rebecca Cartmell said the boxes have been provided on Thursdays during regular hours as a way to cut down on exposure to volunteers, due to COVID-19.

“We’ve been handing out the boxes on Thursdays when people come to get the regular boxes of food,” she said. “We did it this way in order to cut down on exposure. This coming Thursday will be the last Thursday we’ll be open this month.”

According to Cartmell, the Christmas boxes will include a choice of holiday meats, vegetables, fruits, stuffing, macaroni and cheese and a dessert mix.

Those who want a Christmas box can show up at the food bank between noon and 4 p.m. on Thursday. In addition to the box, they will also receive a regular food box.

Those who arrive must bring an ID for every person in the household as well as a piece of mail showing a Mason County address.

Cartmell said the food bank serves about 350 to 400 families each year and she is grateful for all the community support that allows the food bank to offer the assistance.

“It’s because of generous community members that this is made possible,” she said. “Because of our community supporters and volunteers, we are able to obtain the food to put in the boxes. Our volunteers work many extra hours to put this together.”

Trending Recipes