Noise ordinance discussed; Sims honored

December 14, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent News 0
Christy Howell-Hoots [email protected]
Kentucky State Rep. Johns Sims Jr. was recently honored by the Bracken County Fiscal Court.

Kentucky State Rep. Johns Sims Jr. was recently honored by the Bracken County Fiscal Court.

BROOKSVILLE — Discussion was held once again on an excessive noise ordinance during a Bracken County Fiscal Court meeting recently.

Magistrates said they wanted the public to understand that a noise ordinance is not about gun ownership in the county and was discussed to address noise complaints that have been received in different areas of the county.

Magistrate Scotty Lippert asked if other magistrates had received noise complaints.

According to Bracken County Attorney Beth Moore, there have been noise complaints received occasionally within the county.

“It varies,” she said. “Every now and then, we’ll get a complaint, but it’s not a regular thing.”

The magistrates voted to take no action on the ordinance and to remove it from the agenda with Magistrates John Corlis and Doug Smith voting against that measure.

During the meeting, Lippert also asked Bracken County Sheriff Howard Niemeier if he still has a deputy working inside the district while school is closed.

Niemeier said his deputy is still working within the district.

Bracken County Judge-Executive Tina Teegarden asked if Niemeier has had any interest in an open deputy position within his office.

Niemeier said he is still working to hire someone.

“I’m still looking,” he said.

The magistrates also honored Kentucky State Rep. John Sims Jr. for his service to the county.

Sims did not seek another term as representative and will be stepping down at the end of the year.

“We’re here to thank you for all that you’ve done,” Teegarden said.

Sims said he was appreciative of the court for honoring him.

“Thank you,” he said. “It’s been a pleasure to serve you in Frankfort.”

Trending Recipes