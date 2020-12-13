Body of missing worker found

MANCHESTER, Ohio — The remains of a man found in the collapse at the former Dayton Power and Light Killen Generating Stations has been identified as Clyde Douglas Gray.

Gray was one of two men who had been missing since a building on site collapsed Wednesday morning. Another man remains missing.

On Saturday, Richard Adamo, president of the Adamo Group, released a statement.

“On behalf of the entire Adamo Group, we expresses our deepest sympathy to the family and friends of Clyde Douglas Gray, who tragically lost his life in the collapse that occurred Wednesday at the Killen Generating Station demolition site in Adams County, Ohio. Our condolences, thoughts and prayers are with his family, his fiancée, his friends and his co-workers during this very sorrowful and difficult time,” Adamo said. “We wish to thank the region’s first responders and emergency personnel for their tireless and selfless efforts through this tragic ordeal. We continue to work closely with local responders as our focus remains on recovery operations. Moving forward, Adamo Group will cooperate fully with the agencies and organizations tasked with determining the cause of the collapse. We ask everyone to keep Doug in their thoughts and prayers.”

The collapse happened in one of the large buildings on the site early Wednesday morning.

According to Adams County Sheriff Kimmy Rogers, at 8:30 a.m., on Wednesday, dispatch in Adams County received a call to respond to a collapse at the site. At the time, five people were trapped inside one of the buildings that had blown over.

Though the scene looked like the entire plant had collapsed, Rogers said most of the debris was already there before one building collapsed on Wednesday.

“Most of the debris you see on the ground, that was already taken down by the demolition crew,” he said. “The tallest building was pretty much intact this morning. That was where the people were working and it’s the one that collapsed. Next week, they were preparing to take down those stacks. This was work in preparation of that.”

According to Rogers, by 2 p.m., Wednesday, three individuals had been rescued. Two were transported to Meadowview Regional Medical Center in Maysville in stable condition and one was flown to the University of Cincinnati Hospital.

Rogers said numerous agencies were on scene throughout the day to assist in the search and rescue.

“Several local fire and EMS responded to help,” he said. “When a call like that goes out, people get here quick, especially for how far they have to drive.”

According to Rogers, the cause of the collapse remains unknown.

The construction of the Killen Station, which is located along US 52 in Adams County, began in 1974, with the plant opening for operation in 1982. It was closed in May 2018.. was purchased by Commercial Liability Partners, LLC. and an announcement was made in December 2019 that the station, along with the J.M. Stuart station, would be demolished.

At the time, the company announced it was focusing on the development of remediation plans with a goal of re-purposing the site for future redevelopment.

This is the latest information as of press time on Sunday. More information will be provided as it becomes available.