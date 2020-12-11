New COVID-19 cases reported locally

December 11, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent News 0
Christy Howell-Hoots [email protected]

There are currently 757 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Mason County.

Of those total cases, 533 have recovered and there have been 16 deaths, with many of them coming from an outbreak at the Maysville Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility which has been admitting COVID-19 positive patients for the last several weeks, according to information from state officials.

Robertson County has reported 116 cases with 93 recoveries and five deaths.

In Fleming County, there are 544 total cases with 36 active cases and three hospitalizations. There have been five deaths reported in the county.

Bracken County is reporting 221 total cases with 25 active cases, 18 hospitalizations and three deaths.

The Lewis County Health Department reported on Dec. 10 that there are 766 total cases with 115 of those cases being active. There have been 22 deaths in the county.

Officials are asking people to follow CDC guidelines that include:

— Stay home if ill.

— Wear a face covering in public.

— Avoid large crowds and gatherings.

— Practice physical distancing (six feet apart).

— Wash hands and surfaces frequently.

— Monitor symptoms and remember to seek medical attention, if needed.

With area counties listed as Red Zone counties by the state, officials have made the following recommendations:

— Employers allow employees to work from home when possible.

— Non-critical government offices to operate virtually.

— Reduce in-person shopping; order online or curbside pickup.

— Order take-out; avoid dining in restaurants or bars.

— Prioritize businesses that follow and enforce mask mandate and other guidelines.

— Reschedule, postpone or cancel public and private events.

— Do not host or attend gatherings of any size.

— Avoid non-essential activities outside of your home.

— Reduce overall activity and contacts, and follow existing guidance, including 10steps to defeat COVID-19.

