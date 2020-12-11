Flemingsburg VFD entrance complete

FLEMINGSBURG — The Flemingsburg Fire Department now has its own entrance that will provide for a safer, faster response time from the department.

The fire department was built in 2015, but for the last five years, the only way in and out for responders was through a road that shared an entrance with a gas station. Now, the department has an entrance off Kentucky 11.

According to Flemingsburg Volunteer Fire Department Chief Jerry McCloud,

“It’s safer for us to get in and out now,” he said. “You would have to be responding to a fire call to understand what having this entrance over the previous one means to us. Now, we don’t have to deal with the gas station traffic, business traffic. We have our own little road and we’ll love it. It’s going to be quicker in, quicker out and it’s going to be safer. Response time is critical. The first few minutes mean everything.”

Kristy Dodge, with Buffalo Trace Area Development District, said the project cost was about $1.3 million and included a Kentucky Community Development Block Grant for $500,000, $365,000 from Rural Development with $15,000 of being a low-interest loan, $150,000 from the Appalachian Regional Commission and funding from the city of Flemingsburg through cash and in-kind labor. Part of the city’s contribution included a land purchase of $195,000 as well as $61,000 in cash.

Trace Creek Construction, out of Vanceburg, completed the construction on the project, according to Dodge.

“The city already had the land purchased from previous years before,” she said. “I believe that had taken place in the late 1990s or early 200s,” she said. “There were a lot of stakeholders and a lot of support. It turned out to be a pretty successful project.”

Former Kentucky State Rep. Mike Denham spoke about why it took so long to get the entrance for the department and how much he appreciates the firefighters.

“If it saves one life, one house from burning, it was worth it,” he said. “We had so much help and support. A lot of people worked hard to get this. We had support from all ends. The problem was, the holdup, was the utilities out there. Also, since Kentucky 11 was built using federal funds, there was a regulation that an entrance had to be so far from an intersection, so the Department of Transportation had to work to get it approved. I appreciate DOT for their work on this. I appreciate our first responders for everything they do. When that bell rings, you put your life on the line and we appreciate you.”

State Rep. John Sims Jr. also spoke about project.

“This is going to save lives, at the end of the day, and that’s what it’s all about,” he said. “I’m glad it’s done and on the books.”

Flemingsburg Mayor Bobby Money said he was pleased to see the construction of the entrance complete.