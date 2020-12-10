Two still missing in plant collapse

MANCHESTER, Ohio — Two individuals are still missing in a Wednesday morning collapse at the former Dayton, Power and Light Killen Generating station in Adams County, Ohio.

According to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, the search is now being considered a recovery mission to find the two people.

The collapse happened in one of the large buildings on the site early Wednesday morning.

According to Adams County Sheriff Kimmy Rogers, at 8:30 a.m., on Wednesday, dispatch in Adams County received a call to respond to a collapse at the site. At the time, five people were trapped inside one of the buildings that had blown over.

Though the scene looked like the entire plant had collapsed, Rogers said most of the debris was already there before one building collapsed on Wednesday.

“Most of the debris you see on the ground, that was already taken down by the demolition crew,” he said. “The tallest building was pretty much intact this morning. That was where the people were working and it’s the one that collapsed. Next week, they were preparing to take down those stacks. This was work in preparation of that.”

According to Rogers, by 2 p.m., Wednesday, three individuals had been rescued. Two were transported to Meadowview Regional Medical Center in Maysville in stable condition and one was flown to the University of Cincinnati Hospital.

Rogers said numerous agencies were on scene throughout the day to assist in the search and rescue.

“Several local fire and EMS responded to help,” he said. “When a call like that goes out, people get here quick, especially for how far they have to drive.”

According to Rogers, the cause of the collapse remains unknown.

The construction of the Killen Station, which is located along US 52 in Adams County, began in 1974, with the plant opening for operation in 1982. It was closed in May 2018.. was purchased by Commercial Liability Partners, LLC. and an announcement was made in December 2019 that the station, along with the J.M. Stuart station, would be demolished.

At the time, the company announced it was focusing on the development of remediation plans with a goal of re-purposing the site for future redevelopment.

This is the latest information as of press time on Thursday. More information will be provided as it becomes available.