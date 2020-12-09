Pollitt pleads not guilty in Fleming

FLEMINGSBURG — A man accused of shooting at police officers recently entered a not guilty plea in Fleming County District Court, Friday.

Jesse Pollitt, 28, of Flemingsburg, has been charged with attempted murder of a police officer, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence), eight counts of third-degree terroristic threatening, eight counts of first-degree wanton endangerment and resisting arrest.

According to Kentucky State Police Trooper Scott Ferrell, on Sunday, Nov. 29, Kentucky State Police received a call to provide assistance with a domestic dispute in Fleming County. Upon arrival, officers discovered that prior to KSP arriving on scene, a Fleming County Sheriff’s Deputy had made contact with Jesse Pollitt, 28, of Flemingsburg.

Pollitt allegedly fired shots at the deputy, and others in the area, according to Ferrell.

The name of the deputy has not been released. No one involved was injured, according to Ferrell.

Ferrell said Pollitt was arrested by troopers with the Kentucky State Police and lodged in the Mason County Detention Center, where he remains.

A $50,000 bond has been set, according to the Fleming County Circuit Clerks Office.

Maysville Police Chief Jared Muse confirmed Pollitt was an officer with the MPD. However, Pollitt has turned in his resignation letter.

“He has turned in his resignation and it is pending approval by the city commission,” Muse said.

Muse said he had no further comment on the incident.

Pollitt will appear in a Fleming County District Court on Dec. 10 for a pretrial hearing to decide whether or not the case will be sent to the grand jury.

The shooting remains under investigation by the KSP.