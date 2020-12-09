It has been five years since Logan Lands began the Smile Wagon program and it has only grown stronger over the years.

Lands was a first-grade student at Straub Elementary School when he told his mother, Cindy Lands, that his Christmas wish was to give toys to children who may not be able to have a good Christmas. Together, they came up with the Smile Wagon, a program where they collect toys and deliver them to area children’s hospitals.

Each year, Logan Lands, who is now a student at the Mason County Intermediate School, decides on a goal, collects the toys and delivers them to the children at either Cincinnati or the University of Kentucky Children’s hospitals. This year, the toys will be donated to the UK Children’s Hospital.

According to Cindy Lands, her son does not have a goal in mind for this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, he is still collecting.

“Because of COVID-19 Logan chose not to set a goal this year, because collecting donations is more difficult,” she said. “He just wants to spread as much Christmas joy to the children in the hospital as possible. Over the past four years, with the help of our community, we have donated over 3,300 toys.”

In order to help curb the spread of COVID-19, Cindy and Logan Lands have created an Amazon wish list where community members can purchase items and have them shipped directly to the Logan family.

The wish list can be found by visiting https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/2UE8LUYMD7J6H?ref_=wl_share.

“We can also make arrangements to pick up any donation. Just message us on Facebook at The Smile Wagon or email us at thesmilewagon@gmail.com to make arrangements,” Cindy Lands said.

According to Cindy Lands, donations can also be made through PayPal. All monetary donations collected will be used to shop for toys.

She also said the hospital has expressed a need for a specific toy this year.

“This year the hospital has expressed a need for push cars to use within the hospital. As always we are collecting wagons and other toys. Anything from coloring books to Legos is greatly appreciated,” she said.

Cindy Lands said she is appreciative of all the community support over the years.

“If anyone has any questions or want to help in any way please feel free to reach out to us,” she said. “We have been so blessed over the years to have the support of a wonderful community and we have faith that this year will be no different.”

The Lands family plans to deliver the toys to the hospital on Dec. 22.