Picture perfect snow

December 4, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent News 0
An old barn provided shelter for this tractor and curing burley tobacco during a light snowfall earlier this week near May’s Lick.

An old barn provided shelter for this tractor and curing burley tobacco during a light snowfall earlier this week near May’s Lick.

An old barn provided shelter for this tractor and curing burley tobacco during a light snowfall earlier this week near May’s Lick.

Trending Recipes