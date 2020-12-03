Conway denied shock probation

FLEMINGSBURG — A former Fleming County Schools employee who was recently sentenced for abuse of public trust has been denied shock probation.

Gregory Conway pleaded guilty to a charge of abuse of public trust over $10,000, but less than $100,000. On Sept. 18, he was sentenced to seven years imprisonment, ordered to pay restitution of $35,000 within 30 days of sentencing, agreed to not object to the Fleming County School Board’s claim with the Ohio Casualty Insurance Company, forfeited a seized Chevrolet Suburban, trailer and winch and surrendered his teaching certificate.

In November, Conway appeared before Circuit Court Judge Stockton Wood to request shock probation. According to legislature.ky.gov, 30 days after a defendant has been incarcerated, a motion can be filed for a shock probation hearing. During the hearing, the court may suspend the remainder of the defendant’s sentence and place the defendant on probation. If the motion is denied, no appeal can be made.

Wood has since denied that request, and Conway will remain in jail. He is currently lodged in the Mason County Detention Center.

While working with the Fleming County Schools as director of district-wide operations and finance for four years, Conway, of Vanceburg, allegedly stole thousands of dollars over the course of his tenure with the school district, according to reports.

Conway resigned from his position in June 2018. In July 2018, Fleming County Schools Superintendent Brian Creasman confirmed that there was an investigation being performed on the former employee due to discrepancies with their public funding.

Creasman said the aforementioned discrepancies were so great, that the investigation was handed over to the Kentucky State Police. The investigation commenced shortly after Conway’s resignation.

Conway was arrested in November 2018 by Kentucky State Police.