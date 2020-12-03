December 3, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent News 0

Latest COVID-19 numbers

Mason County — 602 total cases, 35 new, 162 currently active, seven deaths.

Robertson County — 104 total cases, nine new, 33 currently active, three deaths.

Bracken County – 192 total cases, nine new, 58 currently active, three deaths.

Lewis County — 650 total cases, 24 new, 121 currently active, 21 deaths.

Fleming County – 455 total cases, 10 new, 64 currently active, five deaths.

Brown County, Ohio – 1,223 cases, 42 new, five deaths.

Adams County, Ohio – 903 cases, 11 new, 13 deaths.

