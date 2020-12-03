Students with the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America program at Mason County High School will be collecting items for local long-term care centers over the weekend.

Shannon Roberts, advisor for FCCLA, said she and several of her students were on their daily Zoom meeting when they began discussing the spread of COVID-19 and raising spirits.

Two of her students, Jadyn Meadows and Kennedy Kirk suggested collecting items for the Maysville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and Kenton Pointe.

“We were discussing the rise in cases and they girls wanted to know if there was anything they could do to help lift spirits,” Roberts said. “Other students, who are in the class, but not in FCCLA, started offering ideas. It was so heartwarming to see. These students are amazing and all of their hearts are in the right place.”

Roberts said the students came up with the idea of collecting activities for residents in order to keep their minds off what is happening right now.

The collection will be called Fill the Box. There will be a box at the high school all weekend, as well as Delite’s in downtown Maysville. Also, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., during the Local Kentucky 68 open house, a box will be set up. The community is being asked to donate items such as books, board games, cards, pencils, markers, stress balls and other activities.

“If you have something that is used, but can be made new again, you’re welcome to donate it,” Roberts said. “The kids are wanting to collect things that will help keep the residents minds busy during this difficult time.”

According to Roberts, all items will be sanitized by the nursing home once the donations are received.

Roberts said the students plan to deliver the donations to the facility next week.

“If anyone has donations, but they can’t make it this weekend, they can be dropped off at the office of the high school and I will pick them up,” she said.