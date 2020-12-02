Pollitt to appear in court

AUGUSTA — The Bracken County Tourism Department is accepting donations for the Bracken County Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Bracken County Tourism Director Janet Hunt said she is collecting blankets and socks until Dec. 10 for residents in the center.

According to Hunt, all items donated must be new due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“All items have to be new when they’re donated,” she said. “All items can be dropped off at the tourism office.”

Hunt said she wants the residents of the center to know that people are thinking about them.

“With everything going on this year, visitations have been cut off or limited,” she said. “It’s been a tough year, so I wanted the residents to know that people outside the center are thinking about them.”

The Augusta Art Guild is also collecting items for the community.

According to the AAG, on Dec. 12 and Dec. 13, there will be a Stuff Santa’s Sleigh event in which the community is asked to donate items for those in need.

Some of the items suggested include Playdoh, STEM toys and games, puzzles, art supplies, books, children’s clothing, gift cards, pajamas, action figures, building sets, dolls, Nerf toys, bikes, craft kits, hand held games, card games, mittens/scarves and hair accessories.

The AAG is teaming up with HER Realtors and MPH Diesel and Auto Care for the event.

Items can be dropped off on either of those days between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

All items must be new with tags and unwrapped. For more information, call 513-289-9800.

In Mason County, there are also toy/clothing drives currently underway.

The Maysville Fire Department and Maysville Rotary Club will be holding a toy drive for the seven-county area.

The toy drive is to benefit children aged 1-13 years in the seven-county Buffalo Trace Area which includes Mason, Bracken, Lewis, Fleming, and Robertson County in Kentucky along with Brown, and Adams counties in Ohio.

“We are looking forward to another successful year of Christmas assistance for those in need,” Maysville Fire Chief Kevin Doyle said. “With so many discouragements in 2020 related to the pandemic, we hope to make this Christmas season extra special.”

All interested families must apply for assistance by visiting: https://form.jotform.com/203098097415156 and filling out an application. The application can also be reached by scanning the QR code included. Families will be reached within a week of application to discuss application status and limited contact toy distribution details.

The Life’s Ultimate Martial Arts Academy is also holding its 22nd annual Christmas toy drive.

Adam Snipes, owner of the academy, posted an event on Facebook asking for donations.

According to Snipes, toys should be in good, working condition, not broken, no stuffed animals/cloth toys, all items must be cleaned and sanitized before drop off.

“We will start distributing items to local families on Dec. 20,” he said. “We are accepting all toy donations for all age groups now through Dec. 19. Let’s work together to impact our local families/children.”

To schedule a time for drop off, call 606-564-9400.