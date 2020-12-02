Pollitt to appear in court

December 2, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent News, Top Stories 0
Christy Howell-Hoots [email protected]
Pollitt

Pollitt

FLEMINGSBURG — A Maysville man facing charges of attempted murder will appear in court on Thursday.

According to Kentucky State Police Trooper Scott Ferrell, on Sunday morning, Kentucky State Police received a call to provide assistance with a domestic dispute in Fleming County. Upon arrival, officers discovered that prior to KSP arriving on scene, a Fleming County Sheriff’s Deputy had made contact with Jesse Pollitt, 28, of Flemingsburg.

Pollitt allegedly fired shots at the deputy, and others in the area, according to Ferrell.

The name of the deputy has not been released. No one involved was injured, according to Ferrell.

Ferrell said Pollitt was arrested by troopers with the Kentucky State Police and lodged in the Mason County Detention Center, where he remains. No bond has yet been set in the case.

His charges are listed as attempted murder of a police officer, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence), eight counts of third-degree terroristic threatening, eight counts of first-degree wanton endangerment and resisting arrest.

Maysville Police Chief Jared Muse confirmed Pollitt was an officer with the MPD. However, Pollitt has turned in his resignation letter.

“He has turned in his resignation and it is pending approval by the city commission,” Muse said.

Muse said he had no further comment on the incident.

Pollitt will appear in a Fleming County District Court on Dec. 3 at 9 a.m. for arraignment.

The shooting remains under investigation by the KSP.

Trending Recipes