Nativity sets on display at KYGMC

The Nativities Scenes from Near and Far: From the Collection of Barb Clarke with Support from the Trinity Lutheran Church exhibit is currently on display at the Kentucky Gateway Museum Center in Maysville.
The collection used to be featured at the Trinity Lutheran Church for one weekend each year in December. However, it 2019, it was moved to the KYGMC in the changing gallery. This year it has been moved to the Wormald Building.
The collection features hundreds of nativity sets from around the world, including the large nativity set that used to be on display at the Maysville Rotary Park. The scene features Baby Jesus with Mary and the wise men. A placard in front of it reads: Life-size Nativity set was on display on Dec. 13, 1953, by the Community Crib Association in Maysville.
From there, guests can see numerous handcrafted nativity sets, including one from East Kentucky folk artist Minnie Adkins. The set is hand-carved and painted by Adkins. Adkins’s husband assisted with the stable.
Another set on display was handmade by Susan W. Young in Germantown. This set is in the glass case near the staircase in the building.
The nativity sets will be on display through Dec. 31.
“There are sets on the first and second floor,” Special Exhibits Curator Marla Toncray said. “It’s laid out differently than in years past. With the location in the Wormald Gallery, the set-up of the pieces is very different this year.”
The KYGMC is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Admission is $10 per adult and $2 for students.