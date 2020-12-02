United Way of Mason County receiving funds from LG&E/KU campaign

December 2, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent News 0

Area nonprofits need community support to get by in any year, but during the ongoing pandemic, that support is critical to sustaining assistance agencies and ensuring they are able to continue providing the much-needed help their clients depend on.

Employees of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company are pledging dollars to nonprofit agencies and organizations across the utilities’ service territories. Coupled with financial support from the LG&E and KU Foundation, the utilities’ voluntary employee-giving campaign, Power of One, raised a record-breaking amount of more than $2.2 million in contributions.

The contributions are being allocated to United Way of Mason County and 26 additional nonprofit organizations to support programs and services in 2021. Those nonprofits serve nearly all 120 counties across Kentucky, more than 50 counties in Indiana, as well as parts of Virginia.

“This year’s simple campaign theme, Our Community Needs Us, spoke to the challenges facing our community and the agencies serving them, and our employees answered the call,” said LG&E and KU Chief Financial Officer, and co-chair of the 2020 Power of One campaign, Kent Blake. “Even as they faced their own challenges, our employees dug deeper to help fund rebuilding a more equitable community where all kids can receive a quality education, all adults can work in an inclusive environment and all basic needs can be met.”

Nearly 70 percent of LG&E and KU employees participate in the campaign through payroll deduction — a participation rate more than twice the workplace employee giving average, according to United Way worldwide data.

Since 2005, the employee-driven campaign has raised nearly $28 million through payroll deductions, event fundraisers, retiree donations and support from IBEW Local 2100 and the LG&E and KU Foundation.

