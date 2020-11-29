Basford to appear in court

BROOKSVILLE — A Bracken County man indicted for the alleged shooting of another individual will appear in court on Dec. 17.

Dillon Basford, 18, of Bracken County, was indicted after he allegedly shot Christopher Downs with a .22 caliber rifle, which led to serious injuries on Downs.

Basford was arrested in June for the alleged shooting.

According to Kentucky State Police Trooper Cory Elliott, officers were called to a scene of a shooting around 12:30 a.m., Tuesday, June 9, in the area of Dutch Ridge Road near Augusta.

Upon arrival, officers discovered that a physical altercation had allegedly broken out between 18-year-old Basford of Augusta and 25-year-old Downs of Clearfield, according to Elliott.

Officials have not given a reason for the altercation between the two men.

Elliott said that during the altercation, Basford allegedly discharged several rounds from a long gun, striking Downs once.

Downs was taken to University of Cincinnati Hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Basford was charged with first-degree assault and arrested. He remains in the Mason County Detention Center on a $50,000 cash bond.

Basford will appear in court on Dec. 17 at 1 p.m.

The incident remains under investigation by Kentucky State Police Detective Chris Lairson.